New tool estimates US measles outbreak to cost almost $83 million
A new tool says the current measles outbreak in the US is set to cost almost $83 million.
Most of this goes to public health efforts like contact tracing and quarantines, with millions more lost in work productivity and medical bills.
Eight deaths in PA NY WI
Eight people have died so far in Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin.
The outbreak is stretching local health departments thin and shows how falling vaccination rates make everyone more vulnerable.
Researchers stress that investing in vaccines now can help avoid these big costs (and save lives) in the future.