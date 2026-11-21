According to the suit, Patel moved staff to an abandoned floor so paying guests could take their rooms, leading to health issues from cold and dust.

At least three workers were reportedly evicted after asking for their wages.

The Attorney General is pushing for compensation and a business ban on Patel and his contractor.

The hotel itself has a record of unpaid loans, code violations, and one closure event; even IHG, the international hospitality giant that owns the Holiday Inn brand, is named in the case.