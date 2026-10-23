New York City passes Romanch Mahajan Law banning horse carriages
World
New York City just passed Romanch's Law, which will ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets and Central Park starting June 1, 2028.
The law is named after Romanch Mahajan, an Indian tourist who tragically died in a carriage accident earlier this year.
This decision follows years of debate over animal safety and public risks.
NYC pledges worker transition, horse protections
The city promises a transition plan for carriage workers and retirement protections for the horses.
Plus, horse owners must certify by June 1, 2027, that no retired horses will be sold or transferred for slaughter or any inhumane purpose.
Animal rights groups like PETA are celebrating; they've pledged $50,000 for retired horses, but many carriage drivers are upset and plan to challenge the law in court.