New York enacts law limiting AI chatbot interactions with minors
World
New York just passed a new law to keep AI chatbots in check for anyone under 18.
Platforms like ChatGPT now have to verify users' ages, and chatbots aren't allowed to pretend they're human, act emotional, or build fake friendships with teens.
Supporters praise safety, tech groups worry
Supporters say this is a big win for keeping kids safe online: < em>Common Sense Media called it an important step against "harmful" AI features.
Some tech groups worry the rules are a bit vague and could make it harder for students to use these tools for learning.
The law highlights how states are starting to get serious about regulating AI, but major companies like OpenAI haven't responded yet.