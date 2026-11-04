New York judge pauses Trump administration Afghan deportation plan
World
A federal judge in New York has hit pause on the Trump administration's plan to deport Afghans currently detained in the US.
The temporary block, lasting until Saturday, comes after lawmakers and advocates warned that sending these individuals back could put them at serious risk, especially with Taliban threats looming.
Afghans who aided US face danger
Many of those facing deportation had helped the US military or aid groups in Afghanistan, which now puts them in danger if returned.
The court is reviewing whether these deportations violate international law, and both sides have until Saturday to make their case.