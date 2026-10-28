New York woman Halima Salman found guilty of ISIS training
A New York woman, Halima Salman, was found guilty of getting military training from ISIS after a jury reviewed evidence such as a video of her with an assault rifle and text messages with her husband.
Her connection to ISIS began in 2017 when her father took her to Syria and arranged her marriage to an ISIS fighter.
She now faces up to 10 years in prison, with sentencing set for February 2, 2027.
Jury rejects Halima Salman coercion defense
Salman's defense said she was forced into this life by her father and husband, but prosecutors argued she joined ISIS willingly.
The jury agreed with the prosecution, deciding that Salman's involvement was intentional support for the group.
She was detained in Baghouz, Syria, in 2019 by forces opposed to the Islamic State group and was arrested by US authorities when she returned to New York in 2024.