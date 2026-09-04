New Zealand approves MDMA for treating PTSD
What's the story
New Zealand's drug regulatory authority, Medsafe, has approved the use of pharmaceutical-grade MDMA for treating severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This makes New Zealand only the second country in the world to allow this, after Australia did so in 2023. The approval was granted to two psychiatrists who can now prescribe MDMA as part of a treatment plan for patients aged 18 and older.
Official endorsement
Deputy Prime Minister endorses MDMA's use in treating PTSD
New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has endorsed the use of MDMA in treating severe PTSD.
He said, "PTSD ruins lives and is difficult to treat," adding that "MDMA can be very effective at treating it through psychedelic-assisted therapy."
The approval is part of New Zealand's commitment to providing access to innovative treatments for mental health conditions like PTSD.
Treatment protocol
MDMA-assisted treatment to be given in conjunction with psychotherapy
The Ministry of Health in Wellington has clarified that MDMA-assisted treatment will be given in conjunction with psychotherapy.
It stressed that patients wouldn't be given drugs to take home but would receive treatment in a controlled clinical setting under the care of an authorized psychiatrist.
Efficacy exploration
MDMA yet to be legalized in the US
Clinical trials are still underway in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected legalizing MDMA's medicinal use in 2024.
The FDA cited insufficient evidence of safety and efficacy as reasons for its decision.
Currently, pharmaceutical options for treating PTSD in the US are limited to two antidepressants with uneven response rates.