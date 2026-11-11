New Zealand election deadlock awaits special votes due November 27
New Zealand's recent election has left the country in a political standstill. Neither the National Party nor Labour Party managed to win enough seats for a clear victory.
With voters frustrated by economic issues, smaller parties gained more support than usual, shaking up the usual balance.
The final result comes down to special votes being counted over the following three weeks, with final tallies due on November 27, which could tip things either way.
Christopher Luxon caretaker as kingmakers decide
National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, currently holds 42 seats; Luxon's conservative bloc holds 67.
Labour Party under Chris Hipkins trails with 36; the left bloc held 57 seats before the special votes were counted.
Minor parties like Opportunity, led by Qiulae Wong, as well as ACT, and New Zealand First, now have real power in deciding who gets to form the next government.
Coalition talks are expected to be tricky, and until then, Luxon continues as caretaker government while everyone waits for that final count.