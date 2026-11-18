New Zealand launches 6-month graduate work visa for international graduates
New Zealand just rolled out a six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, starting November 16, 2026.
It's designed for international grads, including Indian students, who finished eligible studies but don't qualify for the Post-Study Work Visa.
With this visa, you can work for any employer in New Zealand and might even be able to switch to an Accredited Employer Work Visa if you meet certain conditions.
Eligibility includes level 5-7, NZ$5,000
To be eligible, you'll need a level five to seven qualification (not language courses) with at least 24 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand.
Apply within three months after your student visa ends.
You must show NZ$5,000 in funds and meet health and character checks.
The visa cannot be extended or used for starting a business, but it does let you support visitor visas for your family.