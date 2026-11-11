New Zealand shifts visitor visa processing to revamped Immigration Online
Planning a trip to New Zealand?
From September 24 to October 8, 2026, most visitor visa applications (including for Indian tourists and business travelers) have moved to a revamped Immigration Online system.
The switch is designed to make things quicker and easier, cutting down on paperwork and long waits.
New Zealand visas require online applications
General Visitor, Business Visitor, Group, and Tour Escort visas now all require online applications: no more paper forms (with rare exceptions).
If you started an application in the old system but didn't submit by October 8, it's gone.
But don't stress if you already applied before the change; those are still being processed as usual.
Overall, expect a smoother experience next time you apply!