Applying for New Zealand work visa? Improve your English
What's the story
New Zealand is tightening its English language requirements for mid-skilled jobs under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program. The changes, coming into effect next month, will apply to ANZSCO and National Occupation List skill level 3 roles. Currently, these requirements are applicable only to skill levels 4 and 5. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said this move aims at better integration of workers into society while ensuring they understand their rights at work.
Language standard
IELTS score of 4.0 or equivalent
The English language requirement for skill level 3 roles under the AEWV program will remain at an International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score of 4.0 or equivalent. This standard is meant to demonstrate basic, everyday English for common situations, not a high or advanced level of proficiency. The change comes ahead of two new skilled residency pathways due in August this year.
Visa requirements
Stanford's statement on English proficiency
Stanford emphasized that people coming to New Zealand for mid-skilled roles with aspirations for residency should know a minimum of basic, everyday English. They will then have up to five years to meet the higher level of English required for residence. However, it's worth noting that this rule will not apply to Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal Visa AEWV applications.