The changes will come into effect next month

Applying for New Zealand work visa? Improve your English

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:16 pm May 25, 202601:16 pm

What's the story

New Zealand is tightening its English language requirements for mid-skilled jobs under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program. The changes, coming into effect next month, will apply to ANZSCO and National Occupation List skill level 3 roles. Currently, these requirements are applicable only to skill levels 4 and 5. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said this move aims at better integration of workers into society while ensuring they understand their rights at work.