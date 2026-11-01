NHS England diagnosed 1,021 people daily with cancer in 2024

Only 78.6% of urgent referrals were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days (the target was 80%), and 71.9% of patients began treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade, well below the intended 85%.

Experts like Dr. Ian Walker, the executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, say delays and health inequalities remain a big problem.

There are growing calls to expand screenings and invest more in fairer health care so everyone gets a better shot at early detection and effective treatment.