Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores face New York torture charges
Big news from New York: Former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are about to face charges for allegedly torturing American citizens while he was in power.
The case centers on claims that more than a dozen Americans were wrongfully detained and mistreated in Venezuela.
Both Maduro and Flores deny the accusations as they await their day in court.
Detainees allege torture as UN confirms
People who were held in Venezuela, including Matthew Heath, Osman Khan, and some members of the "CITGO 6" oil executives, have spoken out about being waterboarded, electrocuted, or otherwise abused during their detention.
Their accounts are not isolated; a United Nations report confirms that the DGCIM routinely resorted to torture methods like electric shocks and suffocation.
All eyes are now on the upcoming legal proceedings in New York.