Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores face rare US torture charges
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are facing rare US charges for allegedly conspiring to commit torture while in power.
They were arrested in Caracas earlier this year and have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set for June 2027.
This is the first time the US has used its 1994 anti-torture law against a former head of state, making this case a big legal milestone.
Maduro and Flores could face execution
Prosecutors say Maduro and Flores oversaw brutal treatment of political prisoners in Venezuela during Maduro's 13 years as president.
These new allegations add to previous drug trafficking charges against them.
If convicted, they could face the death penalty (but not life in prison).
Legal experts say these torture charges might make it easier for witnesses to testify about what really happened behind bars.