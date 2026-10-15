Nicolas Maduro denies torture allegations in New York court
Venezuelan deposed President Nicolas Maduro just showed up in a New York court, firmly denying new torture allegations tied to a drug trafficking case.
Both he and his wife, Cilia Flores, are accused of running a harsh crackdown that tortured scores of victims, including three Americans.
The judge entered not-guilty pleas after Maduro called the claims "false."
US forces captured Maduro and Flores
The couple was captured by US forces in Caracas back in January. Prosecutors say Maduro personally oversaw brutal torture, while Flores allegedly ordered specific acts.
Their trial date might shift from June 1 to June 14.
Earlier, they'd also denied separate drug conspiracy charges, arguing they have immunity on grounds that they were the leader and first lady of a foreign country.
All of this is playing out alongside ongoing investigations into crimes allegedly committed since Maduro took office in 2013.