Nicole Lorraine Linton convicted of 6 2nd-degree murders in LA
Nicole Lorraine Linton, a former nurse, has been found guilty of six counts of second-degree murder after a devastating Los Angeles car crash in August 2022.
The accident took the lives of six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Linton's sentencing is set for December 1, where she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say Linton drove 209km/h
Prosecutors said Linton was driving at 209km/h in a 35-mph zone and ran a red light, causing the fatal crash.
They linked her actions to untreated bipolar disorder and work stress.
The jury agreed that this was no accident; as Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman put it, "Nicole Linton murdered six people when she deliberately put her foot on the gas and accelerated up to 209km/h through a red light into an intersection with visible traffic, deploying her car as a high-speed missile with complete disregard for the lives of others on the road."