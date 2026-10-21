Nigeria confirms 1st Ebola case after Ugandan traveler tested positive
Nigeria just confirmed its first Ebola case after a woman who traveled from Uganda tested positive in Abuja.
Health officials say she is now in isolation and getting care, while the government is tracking down 44 people who may have been exposed.
This comes as several African countries are dealing with a larger Ebola outbreak.
DRC outbreak more than 9,500 cases
The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared in May and has already led to more than 9,500 cases and at least 4,600 deaths, making it one of the largest yet. The strain behind it does not have an approved treatment or vaccine currently.
Uganda says it has no active cases despite recent reports, but travel advisories are popping up for nearby countries such as Kenya.
Nigeria is stepping up precautions and drawing on its experience from handling Ebola in 2014.