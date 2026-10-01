Nigeria confirms Ebola case in Abuja in woman from Uganda

So far, 44 people who may have had contact with the patient are being monitored.

Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate sounded confident, saying, "Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014, and we have the experience and public health systems to respond to this case."

This news comes as other African countries such as Congo and Kenya are also dealing with outbreaks, but Nigeria's quick response and support from Africa's top public health agency shows it is not taking any chances.