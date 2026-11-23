Nigeria mourners' boat malfunction November 20 kills 29, 50 rescued
A devastating boat accident in Nigeria on November 20 left 29 people dead and 50 others rescued.
The boat, carrying mourners to a funeral, developed mechanical problems after the operator ignored survivors' pleas to head for land, adding to the panic as they waited for help.
Nigeria tightens inland waterways standards
Following the tragedy, Nigerian authorities are enforcing stricter standards on the country's inland waterways.
NEMA spokesman Manzo Ezekiel pointed out that many operators aren't properly trained, and passengers often lack life jackets, issues that keep leading to accidents.
President Bola Tinubu has called for coordinated rescue efforts and offered condolences, highlighting how urgent it is to fix safety on Nigeria's waterways.