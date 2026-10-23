Nigeria reports Ebola case in Ugandan woman, tracing 44 contacts
World
Nigeria just reported an Ebola case, a woman from Uganda who started showing symptoms earlier this month.
She was admitted to the hospital on October 11, and now health officials are tracking down 44 people she may have been in contact with to help stop the virus from spreading.
Outbreak includes Kenya with 50% fatality
Ebola has recently popped up in several African countries, including Kenya. The current outbreak is serious, with about a 50% fatality rate.
Nigeria had already set up an Ebola task force earlier this year and is focusing on quick detection, isolation, and clear communication to keep things under control.