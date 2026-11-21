Nikhil Gupta, 55, has been handed a more than 19-year prison sentence in the US for plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer at Sikhs for Justice in New York who has advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Gupta and the Indian government official, Vikash Yadav, arranged to have $15,000 in cash delivered to a purported hitman who was actually an undercover officer.

The case has stirred diplomatic tension between the US and India, especially since an Indian official named Vikash Yadav was also allegedly involved, but is not in US custody.