Nithya Raman defeats Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
Nithya Raman just won the Los Angeles mayoral race, edging out incumbent Karen Bass.
Her campaign was all about tackling L.A.'s big issues: affordable housing, homelessness, and tenant rights.
Backed by Bernie Sanders and riding a wave of progressive wins in cities like New York City and Washington, Raman's victory signals a real shift in what voters want from their leaders.
Raman co-founded SELAH, plans affordable housing
Raman first made waves in 2020 when she unseated a sitting city council member with grassroots energy.
She co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition to show she's serious about community action.
As mayor, she plans to push for more affordable housing, stronger housing construction, and better protections for renters, moves that could change daily life for thousands across L.A.