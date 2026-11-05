Nithya Raman leads in Los Angeles mayor race by 34,654
World
Nithya Raman is on track to become Los Angeles's next mayor, leading Karen Bass by 34,654 votes with approximately 76% of ballots counted.
While Bass was ahead on election night, late-counted ballots, especially from younger voters, shifted the lead to Raman.
Decision Desk HQ has already called it for her, though the Associated Press hasn't made it official yet.
LA voters cite homelessness and safety
This election centered on big issues like homelessness, public safety, and high housing costs.
Many voters were frustrated with how things have been going; an October poll showed 71.7% disapproved of Bass's performance, so there was a real appetite for change at City Hall.