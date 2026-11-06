Nithya Raman's Los Angeles mayor bid worries LAPD over defunding
World
Nithya Raman's bid for L.A. mayor has the city's police department on edge.
Officers are worried her past push to defund the police could mean big budget cuts and less influence for them, especially with support from progressive groups.
They fear these changes might make it harder to keep the city safe.
Nithya Raman seeks Jim McDonnell replacement
Raman also wants to replace Police Chief Jim McDonnell, accusing the LAPD of sharing information with immigration authorities, something he denies.
Even though crime is down and officer-involved shootings have dropped by 53% this year, LAPD leaders say their team is already stretched thin for a city of 3.8 million people.
They warn that more budget cuts could make staffing and public safety challenges even tougher.