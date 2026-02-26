'No dry eye left': Netanyahu on Modi's 'moving' Knesset speech 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's speech at the Knesset on Wednesday moved everyone to tears, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked during a press conference with the Indian leader. "This is an amazing visit, an amazing conclusion to an amazing visit. I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset," the Israeli PM said.

Address highlights PM Modi addressed Knesset During his address to the Knesset, PM Modi condemned the "barbaric terrorist attack" by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He expressed India's solidarity with Israel, saying, "We feel your pain. We share your grief." He drew a parallel between the 2023 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed around 175 lives. "No cause can justify the murder of civilians....That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

PM Owe India a personal debt: PM During the press conference on Thursday, Netanyahu also said that he owed India a personal debt, recalling that one of his earlier dates with his wife, Sara, was at an Indian restaurant. "When I met Sara for the first time, I think our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. It was Reena Pushkarna....The food was unbelievable. Sara was introduced to it for the first time, so it was a great first date," he said.

