Nonstop rain in Baglung triggers landslides killing at least 10

Among the victims are Udisara BK and Hastavir BK from Tamankhola, while Punasara BK is still missing.

In Nisikhola, a family of four and Surya Bahadur Gharti also lost their lives.

Across the country, rain-related disasters have claimed at least 14 lives so far.

Flooding rivers like the Kaligandaki River have even swept away bridges, forcing security teams to evacuate people from risky areas.