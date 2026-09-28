Nonstop rain in Baglung triggers landslides killing at least 10
World
Nonstop rain in Nepal's Baglung district triggered landslides that killed at least 10 people and left one person missing.
The hardest-hit areas, Tamankhola, Nisikhola, and Tarakhola, saw houses buried and families scrambling for safety.
Rescue teams are still searching, but the tough weather is making things difficult.
Nationwide rain-related deaths at least 14
Among the victims are Udisara BK and Hastavir BK from Tamankhola, while Punasara BK is still missing.
In Nisikhola, a family of four and Surya Bahadur Gharti also lost their lives.
Across the country, rain-related disasters have claimed at least 14 lives so far.
Flooding rivers like the Kaligandaki River have even swept away bridges, forcing security teams to evacuate people from risky areas.