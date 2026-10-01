Nor'easter floods Surf City as viral video shows shark fin
After a powerful nor'easter hit New Jersey, Surf City's streets turned into rivers, and yes, someone actually spotted a shark swimming down the block!
The viral video shows its fin gliding through the floodwater.
Don't worry, though, white shark researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Greg Skomal said it appears to be a smooth dogfish, which is totally harmless to people.
Nor'easter causes Brooklyn death, widespread flooding
The storm packed winds of over 97km/h and caused serious damage across the East Coast. In Brooklyn, a man sadly died from a falling tree.
Many New Jersey homes were flooded so badly that people used kayaks to get around. The wild weather even uncovered an old shipwreck from the 1800s.
While the shark sighting gave folks something to talk about, the storm left serious damage across the East Coast.