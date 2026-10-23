Norovirus outbreak sickens 95 at Bentwood Elementary in Olathe, Kansas
World
A norovirus outbreak hit Bentwood Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, leaving 95 students and staff feeling pretty awful with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.
The good news? No one needed to be hospitalized.
Health officials say the outbreak started on October 8 and was declared over by October 21.
Norovirus spreads through food and surfaces
Norovirus spreads super easily through things such as contaminated food or surfaces, making it a common cause of stomach bugs in the US.
Even though this outbreak is officially over, the local health department and school are still keeping an eye on things to help keep everyone safe.