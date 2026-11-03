North Korea denies FBI accusation of responsibility for Binance hack
World
North Korea has flat-out denied the FBI's accusation that it was behind the recent Binance crypto exchange hack.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, called the claims "absurd rhetoric" and a "grave political provocation," saying the US is just trying to make North Korea look bad on the world stage.
FBI blames tradertraitor for Binance hack
The FBI pointed fingers at TraderTraitor, a hacking group linked to North Korea and known for a massive $1.5 billion Bybit crypto theft in February last year.
Kim fired back that these accusations are just another example of US hostility.
Even President Trump admitted he's not sure who pulled off the Binance hack, which only adds more confusion (and tension) to already tricky international relations.