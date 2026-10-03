North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea amid tensions
World
North Korea just launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, adding to recent friction with South Korea.
This comes after a landmine explosion in the DMZ injured three South Korean soldiers, an incident Seoul blames on Pyongyang.
In response, South Korea is teaming up more closely with the US and Japan on defense.
Kim Yo Jong denies DMZ responsibility
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denied North Korea's role in the DMZ blast and dismissed calls for an apology, while also rejecting border talks from Seoul.
Even with these setbacks and some criticism at home, South Korean leaders say they're still open to dialogue, though this launch is just the latest in a string of North Korean provocations lately.