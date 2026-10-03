North Korea fires missile, Kim Yo Jong confirms launch

A day after Kim Yo Jong dismissed South Korean demands for an apology over the landmine blast, this missile test comes a day after a landmine explosion injured three South Korean soldiers last month, a move South Korea blames on the North.

Kim Yo Jong brushed off calls for an apology as "utterly pathetic," hinting at colder ties ahead.

Seoul sees this latest launch as a violation of U.N. rules and is now working closely with the US and Japan to keep watch.