North Korea fires missile, Kim Yo Jong confirms launch
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile into the East Sea on Saturday, traveling over 700km before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, confirmed the launch.
The US Pacific Command says there's no immediate threat to the US or its allies, but it's definitely added to regional nerves.
Seoul calls launch U.N. violation
A day after Kim Yo Jong dismissed South Korean demands for an apology over the landmine blast, this missile test comes a day after a landmine explosion injured three South Korean soldiers last month, a move South Korea blames on the North.
Kim Yo Jong brushed off calls for an apology as "utterly pathetic," hinting at colder ties ahead.
Seoul sees this latest launch as a violation of U.N. rules and is now working closely with the US and Japan to keep watch.