North Korea fires missiles after FBI links $6B+ Binance hack
North Korea fired several missiles into the sea just hours after the FBI claimed Pyongyang was behind a huge more than $6 billion cryptocurrency hack on Binance.
The launches are part of North Korea's ongoing push to get the US to shift its policies, and South Korean and US officials are now analyzing what happened.
FBI names TraderTraitor, North Korea denies
The FBI says the attack was attributed to North Korean hackers, identifying the hacking group as TraderTraitor.
Pyongyang has denied any involvement, calling these accusations an extension of Washington's invariable hostile policy toward North Korea.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean official, said she had no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons and ruled out dialogue with Washington until the US abandoned what she described as its hostile policy toward North Korea.
Meanwhile, North Korea keeps testing weapons as it tries to strengthen its position in ongoing standoffs with the US and South Korea.