North Korea fires missiles after FBI links $6B+ Binance hack

The FBI says the attack was attributed to North Korean hackers, identifying the hacking group as TraderTraitor.

Pyongyang has denied any involvement, calling these accusations an extension of Washington's invariable hostile policy toward North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean official, said she had no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons and ruled out dialogue with Washington until the US abandoned what she described as its hostile policy toward North Korea.

Meanwhile, North Korea keeps testing weapons as it tries to strengthen its position in ongoing standoffs with the US and South Korea.