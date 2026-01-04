North Korea fires missiles as South Korean leader visits China

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the sea on the same day South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began his visit to China . The South Korean military reported that the missiles were fired from Pyongyang at around 7:50am local time on Sunday (22:50 GMT Saturday). They traveled approximately 900km into the sea between the Koreas and Japan.

Defense response US and South Korea analyze North Korea's missile launch The United States Forces in the Asia Pacific said that these missile launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory or allies. The South Korean military is also closely analyzing the specifications of these missiles and maintaining a full readiness posture. Japan confirmed that at least two missiles reached distances of 900km and 950km, respectively.

Diplomatic tensions North Korea's missile launch seen as message to China Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said these missile launches were meant to send a message to China. He added it was North Korea's way of showing strength and deterring closer ties between China and South Korea. This comes as President Lee's visit is expected to cover topics like supply chain investment and cultural exchanges with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.