North Korea launches missiles, Kim Yo Jong rejects Washington talks
World
North Korea just fired off more missiles into the sea, its fourth launch this month, keeping tensions high in the region.
Seoul's announcement came hours after Kim Yo Jong, leader Kim Jong Un's sister, made it clear that North Korea won't restart talks with Washington unless the US changes what she called its hostile policy.
Kim Jong Un checks naval shipyard
Kim Jong Un was also spotted checking out a naval shipyard, signaling a push to boost North Korea's navy.
Analysts say these frequent tests could mean they're gearing up for mass production of weapons.
Meanwhile, Kim Yo Jong denied FBI claims that North Korea hacked Binance, a charge the FBI has made.