North Korea could have 80-120 nuclear warheads: South Korea

US President Donald Trump had earlier estimated that North Korea has "57 very powerful nuclear weapons." He made this statement while praising his relationship with Kim Jong-Un.

"The fact that I get along with him, that's a good thing, not a bad thing. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons. Should've never allowed it to happen. They should've never allowed it. If I were president, I wouldn't have allowed it. But he's got them," Trump said.