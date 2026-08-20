North Korea could have 80-120 nuclear warheads: South Korea
What's the story
South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has claimed that North Korea could have between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, more than double the White House's estimate of 57. The information was disclosed during a parliamentary discussion and is based on estimates from a private research institute. Ahn clarified that this number does not represent the government's confidential assessment. "As for the military's own assessment, there are considerable limitations on what I can disclose here," he said.
Discrepancy
Discrepancy in estimates highlights challenges
US President Donald Trump had earlier estimated that North Korea has "57 very powerful nuclear weapons." He made this statement while praising his relationship with Kim Jong-Un.
"The fact that I get along with him, that's a good thing, not a bad thing. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons. Should've never allowed it to happen. They should've never allowed it. If I were president, I wouldn't have allowed it. But he's got them," Trump said.
Production
North Korea's nuclear stockpile could rival those of France, Israel
In January, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had said that North Korea was producing nuclear material at a rate that could allow it to add up to 20 weapons a year.
This raised fears that Pyongyang has no plans of slowing its nuclear program.
If this continues, North Korea's stockpile could rival those of France and Israel at roughly 90 warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates.
Diplomacy
US and South Korea cut their joint military drills
The expanding arsenal hampers Trump's attempts to revive diplomacy with Kim.
This week, the US and South Korea said that they would cut their joint military drills after Trump ordered them reduced, citing his "very good relationship" with the North Korean leader and describing the drills as costly and "hostile" toward Pyongyang.
Trump also claimed that Kim responded to requests for a talk between the two leaders, which Pyongyang denied.
Trump
South Korean President Lee welcomed Trump's move
North Korea dismissed the surprise move aimed at lowering tensions, claiming that despite Trump and Kim's "excellent" friendship, the US's hostile policy has not changed.
Nevertheless, South Korean President Lee welcomed Trump's move as a potential opportunity for renewed diplomacy.
"We share President Trump's determination and efforts to create conditions for dialogue aimed at establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, even by scaling back the South Korea-US joint exercises and field training," Lee said.