North Korea tests cluster-bomb warhead covering 12 to 13 hectares
World
North Korea just tested a new cluster-bomb warhead for its tactical ballistic missiles, aiming to boost its military capabilities.
The test showed the warhead can cover a pretty large area, about 12 to 13 hectares, according to state media.
North Korea aims year-end military rollout
North Korea wants to roll out this new warhead across its military by the end of the year, though it hasn't said exactly which missile will get it (experts think it might be a Hwasong-11 Ra variant).
Meanwhile, South Korea, the US and Japan are urging North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and keep things peaceful in the region.
The US says it's open to talks with Kim Jong-un, but nothing's on the calendar yet.