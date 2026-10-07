North Korea warns of immediate retaliation during DMZ mine-clearing
North Korea just told South Korea it will hit back right away if any troops cross the border during mine-clearing in the demilitarized zone.
This warning comes after three South Korean soldiers were hurt by a land mine last month, something Seoul blames on North Korea.
The North says even a small step over the line will get an immediate response.
North Korea denies planting land mine
North Korea denies planting the mine and calls South Korea's claims fake, accusing Seoul of disrespecting its sovereignty.
At the same time, Pyongyang is criticizing US arms sales to Taiwan and backing China's stance on its territory.
Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un is tightening ties with China and Russia. He recently said he had "I reaffirm my invariable support for you and the Russian Federation," to Putin and there are reports that North Korea has sent troops and weapons to help Russia in Ukraine.