Northern Ireland consultants and specialists strike after rejecting 3.5% raise
Consultants and specialist doctors in Northern Ireland are on a 24-hour strike, pushing for better pay after rejecting a 3.5% raise. They want salaries restored to what they were back in 2008.
While emergency care is still running (think Christmas Day staffing), about 1,694 patients could see their appointments disrupted.
Robbie Butler backs pay, warns cuts
Health Minister Robbie Butler says he supports higher pay but claims there isn't enough funding without cutting other public sector wages.
Dr. David Farren from the British Medical Association emphasized they gave hospitals six weeks' notice to help minimize disruption and encouraged patients to show up for scheduled appointments unless told otherwise.
The government says it's open to more talks but warns the strike could hit patient care hard, especially with winter pressures already on the NHS.