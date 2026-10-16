NorthPoint Development offers Hazle Township $10,000, residents oppose data center

Many in the community see the proposed $10,000 payout as more of a bribe than a benefit. They're concerned that the short-term money isn't worth the long-term impact on their town.

While Gov. Josh Shapiro has called it a "technology campus" and wants to move things forward, township leaders are finding it hard to get people on board.

The debate highlights growing resistance to tech projects that don't seem to offer enough for local communities.