Norwegian journalist claims social media accounts suspended after questioning Modi

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has claimed that her Instagram and Facebook accounts were suspended after she questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. The controversy erupted when Lyng asked PM Modi why he doesn't take questions from "the world's freest press." In an MEA press briefing later, she was seen asking Indian officials, "Why should we trust you?"

x 'If you're trying to reach me...' After these episodes, she posted on X, stating that her social media accounts have been suspended. "If you're trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts. I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back," she wrote on X.

Account suspension Reason for suspension unclear, no official explanation yet Lyng's Instagram account displayed a message stating that her account was suspended and she had 180 days to appeal the decision. The message read, "We have suspended your account, Hellelyng. 180 days left to appeal the decision, otherwise your account will be permanently deactivated." The reason for the suspension remains unclear as Meta has not provided any official explanation for this action. But she cryptically called it a "small prize to pay for press freedom."

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Interview request Lyng reaches out to Rahul Gandhi for interview After the incident, Lyng has also reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an interview on his views about PM Modi's visit to Norway. "Hello, would you be available for a phone interview Tuesday Norwegian time. It would be interesting to hear how you view the visit to Norway," she wrote in response to Gandhi's post on X, where he shared a video from PM Modi's visit to Norway.

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