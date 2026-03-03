US Embassy in Israel unable to evacuate or assist Americans

The US Embassy in Israel has issued a security alert stating that it is "not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel." Amid an escalation of hostilities in West Asia, the embassy advised that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing as of March 2.

No guarantee US Embassy unable to guarantee safety The embassy's statement added that it cannot make any recommendation, either for or against, the Israeli tourism ministry's shuttle, and that it was merely providing information as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel. The embassy, located in Jerusalem, also impressed upon the "need for caution and increased personal security awareness."

Security incidents Embassy urges caution The statement highlighted the need to take safe shelters in events of red alert, including "security incidents, such as mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions," cautioning that these often take place without any warning. The statement listed the embassy's contact details and advised US nationals to enrol in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

