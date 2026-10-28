Novak Djokovic praises Serbia's students after Aleksandar Vucic's defeat
Novak Djokovic is giving major props to the student-led movement in Serbia that just helped oust President Aleksandar Vucic.
At a press event in Basel, he applauded the students' perseverance and dignity after two years of protests, saying they have made people proud around the world and giving hope for Serbia's future.
Aleksandar Vucic conceded to student-led coalition
Vucic conceded defeat on October 25 to an opposition coalition powered by students, marking a huge shift in Serbian politics.
Djokovic, who has been vocal about his support, credited the movement with creating a sense of pride in people both at home and abroad.
"The victory is secured and we all now have hopes that our country will be prosperous and that we'll be enjoying the future that is coming," he said, looking forward to everyone working together for something better.