Novaya Gazeta closes on November 9 after government pressure
Novaya Gazeta, an independent newspaper, is closing its doors on November 9 after years of government pressure.
Labeled a "foreign agent," the paper struggled as banks blocked reader donations and censorship tightened, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Despite it all, it kept reporting until a campaign of state pressure made it impossible.
Dmitry Muratov mourns Novaya Gazeta closure
Started with Nobel Prize money from Mikhail Gorbachev, Novaya Gazeta became a symbol of bold journalism, facing tragedies like the murder of reporter Anna Politkovskaya.
Former editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, also a Nobel winner, shared his sadness at not being able to protect his team.
The Kremlin has brushed off the closure as routine, but senior journalist Irina Vorobyova says Novaya's spirit is like "a good virus;" it'll live on in everyone who was part of it.