Nowroz Rayed Amin arrested in Sydney for alleged bomb research
A 35-year-old man, Nowroz Rayed Amin, was arrested in Sydney for allegedly looking up how to build a car bomb and downloading violent material inspired by the Islamic State group.
He is now facing serious charges that could mean up to 20 years in prison.
Police said his arrest followed an investigation with 10 search warrants in the greater Sydney area.
Nowroz Rayed Amin remanded in custody
Amin went to court later Friday, where he did not enter a plea and did not apply for release on bail and was remanded in custody, so he will stay in custody until his next hearing on Thursday next week.
Police stressed there is no immediate threat to the public and made it clear this case is not connected to last year's Bondi Beach attack.
Investigators believe Amin acted alone, showing that authorities are still keeping a close watch on potential threats.