NTSB: Low altitude turns caused Biscayne Bay crash, pilot killed
An NTSB report says the helicopter was making low-altitude turns extremely close to the surface of the water, causing the tragic helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay, Florida, on November 4.
The Robinson R44 II went down while making a turn close to the water, killing the pilot and leaving a photographer and videographer seriously hurt.
Helicopter rotors struck water and inverted
The crew was filming a powerboating event near Bill Baggs State Park, with some doors removed for better camera angles.
Witnesses saw the helicopter flying low when its rotors hit the water.
Even though it had emergency floats, video showed it upside down underwater with two yellow floats attached to the bottom of its landing skids after impact.
Rescue workers from several agencies responded, but sadly, only the passengers survived.