NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits affair linked to espionage allegations
Back in May, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined President Trump on Air Force One for a trip to Beijing, hoping to boost NVIDIA's chip business in China.
Things took a turn when Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, an executive who was later tied to espionage allegations involving the Chinese government.
NVIDIA CEO skips Trump's China trip
Sen. Marco Rubio had reportedly warned Trump about Alice's possible spy links before the summit, but the White House denied knowing anything.
Trump stood by Jensen Huang, saying he had no idea about Alice's alleged activities.
As a result of the scandal, Huang will not be joining Trump's next China visit.
The whole episode has sparked fresh conversations about how these high-profile trips can impact national security and global business ties.