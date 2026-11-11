NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang affair sparks AI chip export debate
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is in the spotlight after his affair with Alice Huang, who is said to have ties to Chinese intelligence.
The news has fired up debates in Washington, especially among those pushing for tougher rules on artificial intelligence, or AI, chip exports to China, a big shift from Huang's earlier stance against such restrictions.
Lawmakers consider AI overwatch amid probes
The fallout is already real: lawmakers could revive the AI Overwatch Act for more oversight on AI chip sales, and three Republican House committee chairs have asked Huang to attend a closed-door briefing.
Meanwhile, the FBI and the Justice Department are digging into espionage and smuggling claims connected to the case, putting extra pressure on NVIDIA as U.S.-China tech relations get even trickier.