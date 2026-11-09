NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang allegedly targeted in Chinese honey trap
World
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was allegedly the target of a "honey trap" operation, where someone pretends to be a friend or colleague to get close and steal secrets.
Reports say a Chinese national befriended Huang. This marks a shift in espionage from government targets to big tech leaders.
FBI warns honeytrap schemes, businesses urged
Honeytrap tactics are brought back into focus, especially where trust is key and secrets are valuable.
The FBI says these relationship-based schemes can be harder to spot because they're harder to detect.
Businesses (and honestly, anyone working with sensitive information) are being urged to stay alert and protect what matters most.