NYC City Council to vote on ban retiring carriage horses
New York City's famous carriage horse industry could soon be history.
The City Council is voting this Thursday on a ban that would retire nearly 160 carriage horses from their tourism gigs.
If it passes, the city will roll out a plan to make sure every horse gets a safe, comfortable retirement.
Sanctuaries lining up for carriage horses
Animal advocates are already lining up sanctuaries across the country where these horses can finally relax.
Allison Bowling, the executive director of Red Feather Equine Sanctuary in North Carolina, says so many horses come alive in sanctuary after coming out of working careers their whole lives.
The city is also setting up a team to guide each horse's move.
As for carriage owners, there might be cash payouts in the works, but nothing is set yet.
They will need to coordinate with the mayor's office so every relocation goes smoothly.