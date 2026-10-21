NYC City Council to vote on ban retiring carriage horses

Animal advocates are already lining up sanctuaries across the country where these horses can finally relax.

Allison Bowling, the executive director of Red Feather Equine Sanctuary in North Carolina, says so many horses come alive in sanctuary after coming out of working careers their whole lives.

The city is also setting up a team to guide each horse's move.

As for carriage owners, there might be cash payouts in the works, but nothing is set yet.

They will need to coordinate with the mayor's office so every relocation goes smoothly.