NYC Mayor Mamdani calls Netanyahu 'genocide architect' backs ICC warrant
World
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly called out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling him the "architect of a horrific genocide."
On Theo Von's podcast, Mamdani pressed for the US to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) and support its arrest warrant accusing Netanyahu of war crimes in Gaza.
Mamdani says he cannot arrest Netanyahu
Mamdani believes US support for the ICC would boost global trust in international law.
He clarified he can't personally arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York, but stands by his commitment to justice.
After Netanyahu criticized his leadership on Jewish community safety during a recent United Nations visit, Mamdani pushed back, saying New York's Jewish residents shouldn't be blamed for Israel's actions.